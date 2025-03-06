The hectic start to the season continues for Inter Miami as they'll host Jamaican side Cavalier SC in the round of 16 of Champions Cup play. Lionel Messi has started the season right where he left off with goal contributions in all three matches that he has played and will enter on full rest after missing Miami's match versus the Houston Dynamo during the weekend.

In his absence, new signings Taedo Allende and Telasco Segovia have been able to show what they can do scoring for fun and the Herons will look to push for as many goals as possible in this tie to be able to rest players in the second leg and will have that chance kicking this off at home.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 6 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 6 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

FS2 | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Inter Miami -5000; Draw +1000; Cavalier +4000

Storylines

Inter Miami: The season may still be young but the Herons haven't had issues finding the back of the net under Javier Mascherano. They have a run of tough games on the horizon, especially with the Champions Cup round of 16 but they're already flexing their depth in attack to manage the schedule. Defensively, Drake Callender did return to the bench against Houston so he could be close to returning after missing the beginning of the season due to injury.

Cavalier SC: A team that could have the advantage of cohesion on their side, Cavalier were able to make the Champions Cup by winning the Caribbean Cup and are currently fourth in the Jamaica Premier League. They're no strangers to facing stars having faced Pele in Jamaica in the 1970s, but if they don't keep this first leg close, Miami may rotate and the move of the second leg to Jamaica's national stadium won't have the expected reception.

Prediction

Inter Miami's attack is gaining confidence by the day which will push them to victory in this clash, putting them one step closer to the last eight of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Pick: Inter Miami 3, Cavalier SC 0