Despite showing resilience in coming back for a 3-3 draw against the Philadelphia Union in their last match, Inter Miami are far from out of the woods as they prepare to host an improving CF Montreal side on Wednesday. While the dog days of summer aren't yet upon us, the midweek slates of MLS matches certainly are, and there's no break in sight for the Herons with the Club World Cup looming.

The goal was to be atop the Eastern Conference by now, and despite having a game in hand, Miami's only currently one point above the play-in match and are at risk of missing the playoffs. While it's unlikely that they'd suffer that fate come the end of the season, the fact that they're so far down the table is an issue, making a match like this one a must win against Eastern Conference foes.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal, odds

Date : Wednesday, May 28 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 28 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -220; Draw +360; CF Montreal +525

Last meeting

It was quite an affair when these teams last met in May of 2024, with CF Montreal going ahead 2-0 within 32 minutes of play. That lead wouldn't even last to the half with Matias Rojas and Luis Suarez finding the back of the net to level it heading into the break. From there, it was all Miami with Benjamin Cremaschi scoring the winner. That Montreal team was at a different level than this season's edition, but that doesn't mean that they can't cause some chaos if the Herons overlook them.

What the coaches are saying

It's clear that things aren't going according to plan in Miami, and when asked about Luis Suarez's struggles to start the season, Javier Mascherano's response didn't exactly say he's happy with what the Uruguayan is providing.

"I'm not going to single anyone out…We know his importance to the club. The club has for one and a half years decided to go towards a certain project. I have to adapt to that," Mascherano said.

Suarez is far from the only member of the squad who has struggled, but with decisions such as sending Leonardo Campana to New England during the offseason, the lack of a support system for Messi looms large. The Herons were able to get goals out of Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende while facing the Philadelphia Union, and more of that will be needed if they can't get Suarez going.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Tomas Aviles, Lujan, Ian Fray, Telasco Segovia, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

CF Montreal: Jonathan Sirios, Luca Petrasso, Jalen Neal, George Campbell, Dawid Bugaj, Fabian Herbers, Samuel Piette, Nathan Saliba, Dante Sealy, Giacomo Vrioni, Prince Owusu

Player to watch

Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami: The Philadelphia Union may have a high flying attack of their own but after conceding three goals, the Herons need to shake things up defensively. That starts with their on field general in Busquets. While it may be time for him to slot into a back three, if he starts in defensive midfield, the focus needs to be on protecting the defense, even if it comes at the expense of possession. Montreal doesn't have a major scoring threat, but after drawing LAFC, they've been able to remind the league that everyone should bring their best when facing them.

Storyline to watch

How long can the struggles last? Inter Miami moved on from Tata Martino after he crashed out of the first round of the playoffs, despite him leading the Herons to a Leagues Cup title and winning the Supporters' Shield while setting a record for the most points in a regular season. Expectations couldn't be much higher in South Florida and at a certain point, the herons will have to look critically at Mascherano's leadership.

There's plenty of talent within the squad to turn this around, and, realistically, it's more likely that they do than don't, but even the best case scenario at this stage could mean a season without silverware. For most clubs, that's something that can be stomached, but with Messi on the roster, any time that Miami doesn't win a competition comes as a sting to the roster that they've built. More dropped points could mean major changes.

Prediction

It will be more of a grind than expected on paper, due to the strength of Montreal's defense, but eventually Miami will break them down to go ahead and put this game out of sight behind more magic from Messi. Pick: Inter Miami 2, CF Montreal 0

