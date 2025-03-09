After missing Inter Maiami's last two matches for load management, Lionel Messi could return for a match facing Charlotte FC at home on Sunday. The Herons were able to see defeat Cavalier SC in Champions Cup play and will now have another test with Wilfried Zaha coming to town. Charlotte's new winger scored and assisted on his debut but Miami have taken on every challenge in their path and emerged with victories to kick off the season.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, March 9 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 9 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Live stream: MLS Season Pass

Odds: Inter Miami -200; Draw +360; Charlotte FC +475

Storylines

Inter Miami: Everyone has been getting involved for Miami early on this season. Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia have seemed like they've always been members of the squad, Luis Suarez is just as comfortable scoring as he is assisting while other players fill their roles around them. Tomas Aviles will be back from his suspension, but with the defense being strong without the young Argentine center back, it remains to be seen if Javier Mascherano will slot him right back into the fold after his red card.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Charlotte FC: With the addition of Zaha, Charlotte now have a balanced attack with Liel Abada having control of the left wing. Patrick Agyemang is already able to create space for himself and others in the attack by dribbling or holding the ball up, so if Charlotte can stop Messi, they'll be able to score goals. Of course, no team has actually been able to do that this season, but there's a first time for everything. Under Dean Smith, Charlotte have been able to have good defensive plans for attacks but Miami are on another level right now.

Charlotte FC predicted XI: Kristijan Kahlina, Adilson Mlanda, Andrew Privett, Tim Ream, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel, Brandt BronicoLiel Abada, Patrick Ageymang, Wilfred Zaha

Prediction

With Messi back in the fold, he'll pick up right where he left off, being involved in goals in Miami's first three games of the season. If he starts, Miami won't have an issue getting a victory in this match but if he misses out, Charlotte could emerge with a victory. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Charlotte 1