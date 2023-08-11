Inter Miami CF will look to stay red hot when they face Charlotte FC in a 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinal matchup on Friday. Since signing superstar Lionel Messi, Inter Miami are 4-0 in Leagues Cup action. They had managed just 18 points through the first 22 matches played in Major League Soccer, which placed them 15th in the Eastern Conference table. Charlotte, who struggled to 26 points in 23 matches played, have also gone an improbable 4-0 in Leagues Cup action, stunning Cruz Azul in penalty kicks and knocking off Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami are listed at -215 (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Charlotte FC are +490. A 90-minute draw would return +375 in the latest Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC odds, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC spread: Inter Miami -1.5 (+120), Charlotte FC +1.5 (-150)

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC money line: Inter Miami -215, Charlotte +490, Draw +375

MIA: Inter Miami have outscored Leagues Cup opponents 13-6 in 2023

CHA: Charlotte are 1-2 all-time against Inter Miami, winning 1-0 on May 7, 2022

Why you should back Inter Miami

Messi has been everything Inter Miami hoped for and then some. The 36-year-old has been instant offense, scoring seven times and assisting on another goal in four matches. He has scored twice in each of the last three matches, and has taken 17 shots, including nine on target. He is coming off two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, after spending 17 seasons with Barcelona in La Liga. In 75 matches for Paris Saint-Germain, he scored 32 goals, including 21 in 2022-2023. He has been a prolific scorer throughout his career, registering 722 goals in 889 matches.

Also helping lead the offense is midfielder Robert Taylor. The 28-year-old from Finland has three goals and two assists in four Leagues Cup matchups. He has taken 12 shots, including seven on target. In 19 MLS appearances for Inter Miami, including 10 starts, he has two goals and four assists on 11 shots, including four on target.

Why you should back Charlotte FC

Forward Karol Swiderski has helped power Charlotte in Leagues Cup play, with two goals and two assists. He has taken nine shots during the competition, including six on target. Swiderski has also been a force in MLS play for Charlotte. In 20 appearances, including 19 starts, the 26-year-old has seven goals and three assists.

Midfielder Brandt Bronico has also contributed to Charlotte's offense. In four Leagues Cup matches, he has one goal on five shots, including one on target. The 28-year-old from the U.S. has made 21 appearances in MLS action, scoring one goal and assisting on two others.

