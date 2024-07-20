Inter Miami CF (15-5-4) and Chicago Fire FC (6-7-11) square off on Saturday evening. Inter Miami have been playing great soccer lately, winning five of their last six games. On July 17, Inter Miami CF defeated Toronto FC 3-1. Meanwhile, Chicago FC have gone 2-1-1 in July. They topped FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Wednesday. Lionel Messi will miss this game with an ankle injury suffered during Copa America.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Chicago odds, while Chicago Fire FC are +320 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire picks, you need to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Inter Miami vs. Chicago money line: Inter Miami -130, Chicago Fire +320, Draw +300

Inter Miami vs. Chicago over/under: 3.5 goals

MIA: Inter Miami are 3-2 in their last five games

CHI: Chicago Fire are 7-4 in their road games against the spread

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have been one of the league's best teams all season. Through 24 games, they are tied for the most wins (15), total points (50), and second in goal differential (+16). In addition, they are a top-notch road team, going 8-2-2. Forward Luis Suárez is a natural and instinctive attacker.

Suárez owns a powerful strike and will find the back of the net. In 13 starts for Miami this season, he's tied for first on the team in goals (12) and five assists in 38 total shots. Forward Leonardo Campana is an agile and assertive ball handler in the open space. Campana finds a way to create offensive opportunities. This season, he totaled five goals and one assist.

Why you should back Chicago Fire

Forward Hugo Cuypers provides Chicago with an athletic and decisive presence on the frontline. Cuypers has a knack for finding his way into the penalty box but moves great without the ball. The 27-year-old currently leads the team in goals (9) along with two assists. Midfielder Brian Gutierrez is another offensive threat.

Gutierrez, 21, can be a reliable playmaker off crossers while being a solid passer. Over the past two years with Chicago, he's recorded seven goals and 13 assists. Maren Haile-Selassie is another contributor in the midfield. Haile-Selassie owns smooth footwork to dribble past defenders as a scorer or facilitator. Thus far this season, the 25-year-old logged five goals and five assists on 38 total shots.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire picks

