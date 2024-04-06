It has been a rough go for Inter Miami as of late as the Herons have failed to win any of their last three games, but hope could be on the horizon. They've been without Lionel Messi for close to a month since he injured his hamstring against Nashville SC but now that he's back in full training, the Argentine could be on his way back to the starting XI. Miami has been close to unstoppable with Messi and Luis Suarez together, but we haven't been able to see much of the duo as of late.

For the Rapids, while things have improved under Chris Armas they've scored one goal or fewer in four of their last six matches. When the goal is putting the ball in the back of the net, that's just not good enough. Rafael Navarro has been ineffective leading the line, but he doesn't have challengers either. Against a potent Miami attack, if the Rapids can't score this match will be over quickly.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, April 6 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 6 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -115; Draw +260; Colorado Rapids +300

Storylines

Inter Miami: The Herons haven't been able to avoid injuries as of later with Robert Tayor being the latest casualty in Concacaf Champions Cup, exiting against Monterrey with an apparent hamstring injury. Also without Federico Redondo, Tata Martino will have to make some lineup changes even if Messi is available to support their star attackers. With an important game in only four days, this is a key time when we'll begin to see what competitions Martino is prioritizing for the Herons.

Colorado Rapids: Just signing United States internationals can only get you so far if they're not augmented with other support players and that's the lesson that the Rapids are learning currently. They're moving in the right direction from being at the bottom of the table last season, but more needs to be done to push them further into the playoff picture. Defeating Los Angeles FC is a good start but a strong showing in Florida could go a long way.

Prediction

The Herons will get things back on the right track but they won't look good while doing it, not that it matters as all the points count the same. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Colorado 1