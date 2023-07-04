Inter Miami finally picked up a point to end a run of five consecutive league matches with a loss but draws will need to become wins sooner than later to rise from the basement of the Eastern Conference. Knowing that Tata Martino, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets are coming is great, but with the gap for a playoff spot standing at eight points in the midway point of the season, the Herons need to begin finding wins before it's too late.

It's something that will be easier said than done to turn around against the Crew, who are the top scoring team in all of Major League Soccer. In their first season under Wilfried Nancy, the Crew will likely be a playoff team and could potentially win the MLS Cup depending on how Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan perform.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, July 4 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 4 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: AppleTV+

None | AppleTV+ Odds: Inter Miami +195; Draw +230; Columbus Crew +130 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter Miami: Between injuries and the performance of the defense, stopping the Crew will be easier said than done even with having home field advantage in this one. The Herons will be without Gregore, Jean Mota, Ryan Sailor, Dixon Arroyo, Corentin Jean, and Franco Negri for the match. Overcoming that means that youth players will need to step up but it does provide a chance to impress Martino as an incoming coach if they're able to hold the line and secure a point as the Crew have struggled away from home this season.

Columbus Crew: Unbeaten in their last six matches, the Crew are looking to put a run together to stay in the upper third of the East. Winning five of their last six matches, the Crew have scored 11 goals in that span. Cucho and Zelerayan are both within the top ten of the most assists in MLS which shows just how dynamic the Crew attack is when the duo can combine for 15 assists on the season. Still without Aidan Morris due to Gold Cup commitments and now a personal matter, the midfield will be slightly thin but that should be a problem they can overcome.

Prediction

The road struggles for the Crew will continue as Miami picks up a point in a gritty performance. Pick: Inter Miami 1, Columbus Crew 1