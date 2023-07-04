Major League Soccer will showcase five evening matches on Independence Day. In an intriguing battle during the early window, Inter Miami CF will host the Columbus Crew in an Eastern Conference tilt. DRV PNK Stadium hosts the action in Fort Lauderdale, with Inter Miami aiming to win for the first time since May 13. Columbus is on a six-match unbeaten streak in MLS action, including five wins.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Columbus as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew odds, with Miami listed as a +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew money line: COL +130, MIA +195, Draw +250

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew spread: Columbus -0.5 (+130)

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew over/under: 2.5 goals

MIA: Inter Miami are looking for their first win since May 13

COL: The Crew are on a six-match unbeaten run

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami is under new leadership with Tata Martino, who previously worked with FC Barcelona, a couple of national teams, and Atlanta United during its 2018 MLS Cup title run. That influence projects to be positive for the club, and Inter Miami performed well in a draw against Austin FC last week. Miami had an 18-12 advantage in shots during the match, and for the full season, the club has been much better at home.

Inter Miami has 12 points in nine matches in Fort Lauderdale, while Columbus isn't the same team away from home. Columbus has a -5 goal differential in road games with five losses in nine appearances, allowing 16 goals in those nine matches. Miami also has a top-notch scorer in Josef Martinez, who has five goals, including one in the draw against Austin. He was the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular season goals, and Martinez was the 2018 MLS MVP. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Columbus Crew

When it comes to recent form, Columbus is in a different stratosphere from Miami. The Crew have five wins and a draw in the last six matches, generating 14 goals and allowing only seven goals during that stretch. At the same time, Miami has not won a match in more than a month. Columbus is in the top three of the Eastern Conference with a +12 goal differential, and no team has more goals (38) than Columbus this season.

Columbus also leads the East with 28.7 expected goals, outlining a strong offensive process, and the Crew sit atop MLS with 29 assists. Lucas Zelarayan is No. 3 in MLS with 14 goals + assists this season, ranking in the top 10 with eight goals and six assists. From there, Christian Ramirez is near the top of MLS in plus-minus (+14), with seven goals and 0.72 goals per 90 minutes. See which team to pick here.

