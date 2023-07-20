The eyes of the soccer world will be on Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday evening. Legendary forward Lionel Messi will make his debut with Inter Miami CF as they begin their run in 2023 Leagues Cup. Inter Miami will face Cruz Azul of Liga MX in a group stage matchup at DRV PNK Stadium. It is the first game of Leagues Cup 2023 for both teams, with the competition featuring every club from MLS and Liga MX.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inter Miami as the -102 favorites (risk $102 to win $100) in its latest Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami odds. Cruz Azul are +250 underdogs, a draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul picks, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul and just locked in his MLS picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul money line: Miami -102, Draw +230, Cruz Azul +250

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (-102)

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami: 5-3-14 in MLS play

Cruz Azul: 0-0-3 in Apertura

Why you should back Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul will not receive the level of international attention in this matchup that will come for Inter Miami. In some ways, that can be freeing for a team that is simply aiming to improve on a 0-0-3 record to start the Liga MX season. Los Cementeros field a talented roster, including top prospect Rodrigo Huescas. The 19-year-old is a versatile and dynamic player, and Cruz Azul project to have both Carlos Rodriguez and Uriel Antuna back on the pitch after stints with Mexico's national team.

In addition, Cruz Azul are facing an Inter Miami that projects to be better with Messi but clearly has flaws. Inter Miami have an active 11-match winless streak in MLS games, last winning an MLS match on May 13. In those 11 games, Inter Miami allowed 24 goals, and the club has the fewest points (18) in Major League Soccer this season. Inter Miami are in the bottom five in both goals scored and goals allowed, leading to a dismal -14 goal differential in MLS action. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Inter Miami

By far the most prominent story of the game is the debut of Messi. Inter Miami have won the last three matches in non-MLS competition, and Messi brings an unprecedented skillset to the table. He is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls, three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards, six European Golden Shoes and six La Liga Best Player recognitions. Messi scored more than 650 goals and dished out more than 250 assists across 19 club seasons for both Barcelona and PSG, including 16 goals and 16 assists in his last season for PSG, leading Ligue 1 in the latter.

Messi is also an established international star, leading Argentina to a World Cup win with seven goals in 2022. He is a four-time Champions League winner with the second-most goals (129) all-time in the competition. Messi also is the all-time record holder in goal scoring across Europe's top five leagues (496), with the most La Liga goals both in a career (474) and in a season (50). He'll be joined by newly arriving veteran Sergio Busquets, who starred with Messi in Barcelona, and Inter Miami are facing a Cruz Azul side that is not playing top-shelf soccer in recent days with three straight losses. See which team to back here.

