Lionel Messi will make his debut with Inter Miami CF on Friday, with all eyes on Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in the opener of Leagues Cup 2023. The two teams meet in a group stage matchup, with the newly expanded competition now including 47 teams and every squad from both Liga MX and MLS. There are no ties in Leagues Cup group stage action, with each team receiving one point if the game is tied after 90 minutes and the winner of the subsequent penalty shootout earning an additional point.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inter Miami as the -102 favorite (risk $102 to win $100) in its latest Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami odds. Cruz Azul is a +250 underdog, a draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul picks or Leagues Cup predictions, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 167-149-8 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning nearly 28 units for his followers. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul and just locked in his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul money line: Miami -102, Draw +230, Cruz Azul +250

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (-102)

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami: 5-3-14 in MLS play

Cruz Azul: 0-0-3 in Liga MX Apertura

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul is not in the spotlight for this matchup, but Friday's match projects as a relatively friendly matchup for a team hitting the road under the microscope. Inter Miami is getting a massive infusion of talent with Messi, but the MLS club has an active 11-game winless streak in MLS play. Inter Miami last won an MLS match more than two months ago, giving up 24 goals in 11 games. Inter Miami has only five wins in 23 MLS games in 2023, with the third-fewest goals (22) in the league.

Inter Miami is also in the bottom five in goals allowed (36), and there could be some unease in the first game with Messi on the pitch. Cruz Azul is also motivated after a 0-0-3 start to the Liga MX season, and the club projects to have both Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodriguez back after international play. 19-year-old standout Rodrigo Huescas is also a key piece for Cruz Azul, and he is a player to watch. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have actually won the last three matches in non-MLS competition, and Messi brings an entirely different dynamic to the table for the club. After signing a deal worth more than $100 million through the 2025 MLS season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has come to the United States to make an impact. His pedigree speaks for itself, as Messi has won two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls, becoming the only player to win the award twice. He is also a three-time UEFA Men's Player of the Year winner with six European Golden Shoes and well over 650 goals in 19 club seasons with Barcelona and PSG.

He holds the record for most goals scored in a single calendar year, posting 91 goals in 2012, and Messi is one of the most skilled players of all-time. He has starred for the last two years with PSG, including 16 goals and 16 assists in his last season in Ligue 1. From there, Messi was able to lead Argentina to a FIFA World Cup title in 2022, scoring two goals in the final against France and seven goals in the tournament. He is a four-time Champions League winner, and Inter Miami are bringing in a strong infrastructure around him, including former teammate Sergio Busquets. See which team to back here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami matchup and locked in three best bets, including a strong play on a Messi prop. He's only sharing his picks and analysis on SportsLine.

So who wins Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul match, all from the expert who has returned nearly 28 units on his soccer picks since the World Cup, and find out.