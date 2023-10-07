After being called up to the Argentina squad, Lionel Messi could finally make his return to the Inter Miami matchday squad and it couldn't come at a better time with the Herons facing FC Cincinnati. Fresh off of winning the Supporters' Shield and wrapping up first place in the Eastern Conference, Cincinnati have every reason to want to win the match as it would likely be enough to keep Miami out of the playoffs and from facing Cincinnati if they were to make it out of the wildcard round.

Given Messi's lack of fitness as he deals with fatigue and a knock, it would likely be easier to topple the Herons now instead of if they're able to gain momentum and fitness during the playoffs especially as Miami are on a four-match winless streak without Messi.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 7 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -105; Draw +270; FC Cincinnati +260

Storylines

Inter Miami: While Messi may return to the squad, Leonardo Campana won't be available as he deals with a hamstring issue. For the Herons, the season has been catching up with them and while they may get Messi back for the match, they'll only lose him again during the international break at which point, questions about their effectiveness without the Argentine on the pitch still remain. As every game is a must-win match, Tata Martino could have some tough decisions to make to balance his squad.

FC Cincinnati: After resting Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez midweek, the goal is clear for Cincinnati -- keep Miami out of the playoffs to make their road to MLS Cup easier. This is the chance to ensure that can happen and Pat Noonan will have his squad ready to go. The last time these clubs met, Miami needed a penalty shootout to advance through the U.S. Open Cup so Cincinnati already knows that they can compete.

Prediction

Even the return of Messi won't be enough to topple the top team in the Eastern Conference as Acosta scores to continue his campaign for the Golden Boot. Pick: Inter Miami 1, FC Cincinnati 3