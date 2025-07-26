Inter Miami will look to get revenge on FC Cincinnati in an MLS battle on Saturday. The Herons fell 3-0 in the reverse fixture on July 16, but they should have some confidence after defeating the New York Red Bulls 5-1 in their last MLS match. The task got tougher for Miami on Friday, however, when news broke that Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will be suspended for this game due to missing the MLS All-Star Game without league approval. Meanwhile, Eastern Conference-leading Cincinnati have won six of seven league matches, including a 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake last weekend.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati on Saturday:

Cincinnati over 1.5 team total goals (+110)

Cincinnati draw/no bet (+100)

"While we would have loved to see Messi available for this fixture, it doesn't change the fact that this is still a team that only knows how to press, taking on a Cincinnati side who is loaded with tremendous attacking talent," Eimer said. "While no Messi and Alba will change Miami's effectiveness, it will only drive the visitors to push even harder."

"The initial thought was that due to Miami's intense schedule, the players made the mutual decision with the league to rest, but now, we are seeing MLS issue a one-match suspension to both Messi and Alba," Eimer said. "This is going to play a major role as the teams two best players will now be missing against a strong Cincinnati team, who will be looking to take points off Miami once again."



