Lionel Messi and Inter Miami continue their 2023 Leagues Cup run on Sunday night. Inter Miami face fellow MLS club FC Dallas in a Round of 16 matchup. Inter Miami defeated Orlando City SC in the Round of 32 to advance, while FC Dallas eliminated Mazatlan FC of Liga MX. The winner of this match will advance to face either the Houston Dynamo or Charlotte FC in the next round, with those clubs battling on Monday.

Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas money line: Miami +110, Dallas +225, Draw +260

Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas spread: Miami -0.5 (+100)

Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami's recent roster overhaul has yielded tremendous results. Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, is now at the center of Miami's attack, and he is joined by Sergio Busquets, a nine-time La Liga winner and Messi's former teammate with Barcelona. Messi has five goals and an assist in three games since joining Inter Miami, and the club is unbeaten with him in the lineup. Inter Miami have also won the last four games in non-MLS competition, and Messi has scored in each of his three games.

A recent 4-0 win over Atlanta United in group stage play was a tremendous data point, and Inter Miami then carried that over to a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC when the club held 64% possession. Messi and Busquets regularly display elite skill, and Inter Miami have a strong finisher in Josef Martinez, who is a former MLS MVP with more than 100 goals in the league. Simply put, Inter Miami's previous metrics do not reflect the current level of play, and Messi is a transformative force that is difficult for any opponent to account for at this juncture. See which team to back here.

Why you should back FC Dallas

FC Dallas have performed well to this point in Leagues Cup action, including a Round of 32 win over Mazatlan FC. Eugene Ansah scored for the second straight game, and Alan Velasco added a goal in that victory. Previous to that, FC Dallas defeated Necaxa by a 3-0 margin in the group stage behind goals from Ansah, Sebastian Lletget, and Jesús Ferreira. Defense has been a calling card for FC Dallas, currently ranking No. 3 in the MLS Western Conference with 26 goals allowed. The club is also No. 3 in expected goals allowed, with only one goal allowed in the last two wins against Mazatlan and Necaxa.

FC Dallas also have home-field advantage in this matchup, and the club has a +6 goal differential in MLS home games this season. On the other side, Inter Miami have lost nine of 11 road matches in MLS action, and the team's last road game was a 3-0 loss to St. Louis City on July 15. Finally, FC Dallas have a recent head-to-head win over Inter Miami, defeating the club on April 8 in Fort Lauderdale. See which team to back here.

