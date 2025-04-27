Inter Miami return to MLS play on Sunday at home, where they take on FC Dallas as Lionel Messi's side continue their quest to defend their Supporters' Shield title. The Herons enter the match in fifth place in the Eastern Conference but have two games in hand and could still jump up to second place with a win, which would place them just one point behind the first-place Philadelphia Union. This game, though, is sandwiched between the first and second legs of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Vancouver Whitecaps, with the Herons down 2-0 on aggregate after losing in Canada.

As for FC Dallas, they are off to a middling start this season. Their perfectly even record – three wins, three draws and three losses – has them in 10th place in the Western Conference, one spot below the playoff berths at this early stage of the season. A strong result in South Florida, though, could show they are on the right track in their first season under head coach Eric Quill.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas, odds

Date : Sunday, April 27 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: Sunday, April 27 | : 5 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ Odds: Inter Miami -120; Draw +270; FC Dallas +290

Storylines

The big question ahead of every Inter Miami game is whether or not Messi will take to the field, more so this weekend than most. Many will rightly argue that the Herons' more important games are the midweek clashes with the Vancouver Whitecaps, with Messi playing all 90 minutes on Thursday on a turf field in MLS' longest away trip.

Both Messi and Luiz Suarez missed the first 15 minutes of Inter Miami's training session on Saturday, per ESPN, with head coach Javier Mascherano saying that Messi felt fatigued after Thursday's match. Rotation is likely in the cards for Sunday, which marks a departure from Mascherano's previous approach. In between the first and second legs of their CCC quarterfinal tie against LAFC earlier this month, Mascherano fielded a first-choice team to push away the feeling of their loss in Los Angeles. It did not necessarily work that day, when Inter Miami came away with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in MLS play, but their 3-1 win over LAFC in the return leg of that CCC tie just days later meant the decisions were justified.

Prediction

Though it might be a harder task than usual for Miami, the team has a demonstrated ability to survive without Messi and Suarez. It may not be the most thrilling match, but they should be able to get the job done against a middling Dallas team that still feels like they are at an early stage of a new period with a new head coach. Pick: Inter Miami 1, FC Dallas 0