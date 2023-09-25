The U.S. Open Cup will be decided on Wednesday when the Houston Dynamo and Inter Miami meet at DRV PNK Stadium for the championship. While the Herons are hoping to end a one-month trophy drought, Houston last lifted silverware in 2018 when they defeated the Philadelphia Union in the U.S. Open Cup final.

Both teams have undergone significant improvements this season as this affair should be a thrilling one. Ben Olsen's appointment as manager for the Dynamo has ignited the team's performance, while Miami have undergone a major overhaul. With the additions of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba along with Tata Martino taking over as the club's coach, their improvement this season has been rapid. However, as they head into the final, there is some concerns as to whether Messi will be fully fit to go.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch



Date : Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Time : 8:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, Sept. 27 | : 8:30 p.m. Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+



Storylines

Inter Miami: After Messi and Alba were withdrawn from their last MLS match versus Toronto FC, the Herons will be up against it to see if the duo will be fit. While Martino has been downplaying things saying that the injuries are due to fatigue, there is always the chance that it could be something more serious. Having already qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup, there isn't much to lose in the match for Miami but when there is a chance to add more silverware, it's something that a team will put everything on the line to secure.

Houston Dynamo: While the Dynamo have been reliant on their midfield of Hector Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amine Bassi's goals have been key to what the team does well. Questionable with a lower-body injury, if Bassi isn't able to go, it could see Corey Baird lead the line against the Herons.

Prediction

The Herons have plenty of players who can show up in key moments, and with Messi, they have enough in a tight one. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Houston Dynamo 2 (Inter Miami win on penalties, 5-4)