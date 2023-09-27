The 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final is set as Inter Miami CF will host the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home team has enjoyed plenty of success over the last few months, but could be forced to play without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba on Wednesday. Messi is reportedly a game-time decision due to fatigue. If he does play, the broadcast will feature a special Star Cam that could follow him around. Meanwhile, the Dynamo are undefeated in four of their last five matches, although they are coming off a 2-1 loss on the road to Sporting KC in MLS play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo odds list Miami as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Houston the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami

Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo time: 8:30 p.m. ET

U.S. Open Cup Final picks for Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the U.S. Open Cup Final picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span.

For Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo, Eimer is picking Under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. The expert emphasizes that this match is difficult to bet on prior to the starting XI being announced since Messi and Alba could be out. Eimer believes that Inter are not the same team without Messi in the lineup, and with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sidelined with muscle fatigue, Inter Miami's meteoric rise could be stymied.

"This is a team that I won't back until they are at full force, and with reports saying that shouldn't happen, I think a strong Houston side will be a tough challenge this week," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

