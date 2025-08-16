With only 11 games remaining in the Major League Soccer regular season, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will look to push to the top of the table in the Eastern Confrence. After missing time with a muscular injury, Messi will be back available for selection, which is important both for the Herons and for his push to be the league's most valuable player. Balancing MLS play with Leagues Cup play, Inter Miami will need to be careful with how much they play Messi and other stars down the stretch, but after adding Rodrigo De Paul to an already loaded squad, the goal is to win all competitions in their future.

What games do the Herons have left on the schedule? Let's take a look at how they'll close out the season in the countdown to decision day on October 18, when they'll wrap up the MLS regular season.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy, odds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 16 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 16 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -260; Draw +400; LA Galaxy +550

Inter Miami schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.

Saturday, Aug 16: Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug 23: D.C. United vs. Inter Miami (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug 30: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m.)