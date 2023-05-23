The 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 begins on Tuesday, and one of the marquee matchups features Nashville SC battling Inter Miami CF on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Nashville advanced by knocking off FC Dallas, while Inter Miami secured a 1-0 victory over Charleston Battery. These two clubs squared off in MLS play on May 17, with Nashville securing a 2-1 victory on home soil.

Nashville SC are the +145 favorites in the latest Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami odds, while Inter Miami are +160 underdogs. A draw returns +230 on the 90-minutes money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can stream Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

What you need to know about Nashville SC

Nashville SC enters Tuesday's clash full of confidence, going unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions. Gary Smith's men secured a 2-1 victory on the road at Charlotte FC last Saturday. Hany Mukhtar scored a brace in the win, and the reigning MLS MVP is having another stellar season. Mukhtar has recorded eight goals and five assists in MLS play.

Nashville also features a discipled backline, conceding just nine goals in 14 league games. Nashville recorded a shutout in their last outing in the U.S. Open Cup 2023. In the 2-0 win over FC Dallas on May 10, Nashville gave up just one shot on target despite conceding 57% of possession.

What you need to know about Inter Miami

Inter Miami are coming off a 3-1 defeat at home against Orlando City last Saturday. Leonardo Campana scored Inter Miami's lone goal in the 57th minute. Campana has recorded three goals and one assist in seven MLS games thus far this season.

Inter Miami have recorded 15 points through their first 13 league games, registering five wins, zero draws and eight losses. Inter Miami have scored 14 goals in league play, while conceding 17 times. However, Inter Miami have fared well on home soil, winning three of their last four games across all competitions at DRV PNK Stadium.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Nashville SC (+145) on the 90-minute money line. "Nashville have won the last two meetings against Inter Miami, which includes a 5-1 thrashing in their last meeting on the road," Sutton said.

