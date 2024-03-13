A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is on the line when Inter Miami CF host Nashville SC for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Wednesday. The clubs, who both reside in MLS' Eastern Conference, battled to a 2-2 draw in the first leg last Thursday in Nashville. Inter Miami earned a first-round bye after winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, while Nashville advanced to the Round of 16 by trouncing Dominican side Moca 7-0 on aggregate in Round One.

Kickoff at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC odds, while Nashville SC are +450 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC money line: Inter Miami -215, Nashville SC +450, Draw +360

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC spread: Inter Miami -1.5 (+135)

IM: Have scored at least two goals in four of their last five matches across all competitions

NASH: Are 2-4-0 across all competitions in 2024

Why you should back Inter Miami

The Herons rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first leg as superstar Lionel Messi converted in the 52nd minute and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez netted the equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Neither player was in the lineup for Inter Miami in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Montreal in their MLS matchup, but they were key contributors in the club's first three league contests. Both notched an assist in the season-opening 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake and Messi scored three times over the next two games while Suarez registered two goals and two assists in a 5-0 triumph over Orlando City.

The 36-year-old Messi is tied for the MLS lead with three goals and Suarez is first with three assists. Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor has converted twice in league play. Inter Miami had two players get in the scoring column for the first time this season on Sunday as Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana recorded a goal in the 71st minute and Spanish defender Jordi Alba converted in the 80th.

Why you should back Nashville SC

The Coyotes have received a solid effort in the Champions Cup thus far from Jacob Shaffelburg, who is third in the competition with three goals. The 24-year-old Canadian winger converted -- and notched an assist -- in Nashville's 4-0 triumph over Moca in the second leg of their Round One tie and netted both of the club's goals against Inter Miami last week. Shaffelburg has yet to score in three MLS matches this season and finished with three goals in 28 league games in 2022-23.

Forward Forster Ajago did not play versus the Herons in the first leg but recorded a brace in Nashville's second win against Moca. Striker Sam Surridge and midfielder Hany Mukhtar led the offense in the 3-0 first-leg triumph over the Dominican club as each registered a goal and an assist. Forward Teal Bunbury leads the Coyotes with two goals in MLS play, while English midfielder Dru Yearwood converted for the first time this season in Sunday's 2-2 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total.

