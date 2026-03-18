We may be early in the season, but with Inter Miami and Nashville SC meeting in the round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup play, they're playing in one of the most important games of their campaigns already. After a 0-0 draw last week in Nashville, this is also a match where Miami's defense will be on alert. A 0-0 draw would see the match go to extra time and penalties, while a draw with Nashville scoring at all would see B.J. Callaghan's team advance due to away goals.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC, odds

Date : Wednesday, March 18 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 18 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Inter Miami -145; Draw +310; Nashville SC +375

This is due to the Concacaf Champions Cup still using away goals as their first tiebreaker, so since Miami didn't score in Nashville, the away side does have an advantage. Of course, Miami can still win outright and advance, but with two 0-0 draws in their last two matches, there are reasons to be concerned for the Herons.

Rightfully so, they'll be the favorites in the match, especially due to the form of Lionel Messi, but with German Berterame still looking for his first goal as a member of the team since joining from Monterrey, it has given Messi a bit too much to do while Nashville have upgraded their attack, adding Cristian Espinoza alongside Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge. This is one of the few sides that can go toe to toe with Miami on the pitch, even if they may not have similar recognized star power.

One benefit in Miami's favor is that Sergio Reguilon was active in his debut over the weekend, and if he starts this match, it'll create a knock-on effect that helps Miami. He brings dynamism out wide that they need while allowing Noah Allen to go back to center back, which was his primary position last season. While Allen may be at a size disadvantage in the middle, his anticipation helps make up for that to give Miami a more balanced defense in front of Dayne St. Clair. Facing off against Nashville, that will be needed.

Prediction

Playing at home in a match where Miami need to win to advance, the Herons will be in their element while Messi leads them to the final eight of Champions Cup play. Score: Inter Miami 2, Nashville SC 1