Lionel Messi and Inter Miami continue their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign with a home match against Club Necaxa on Saturday. The Herons won their first match of the tournament, defeating Atlas FC 2-1 on Wednesday. The Liga MX side also got their Leagues Cup effort off on the right foot, taking down Atlanta United 3-1.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Necaxa on Saturday:

Lionel Messi first goal scorer (+265)

Both teams to score & over 2.5 (-140)

Messi was a top pick to score first in Miami's previous match against Atlas FC since he had found the back of the net first in two of his previous five games. Miami teammate Telasco Segovia was the one to open up scoring in that match, but Messi tallied two assists while making six shots. The superstar is primed to put the Herons on the board on Saturday.

BTTS has hit in five of Inter Miami's last seven matches across all competition, and has hit in five straight overall for Necaxa. Four of those games for the Mexican side produced four total goals. Meanwhile, the Herons recently put up five goals on their own against the New York Red Bulls.



