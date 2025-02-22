Inter Miami CF and star forward Lionel Messi will look for redemption following last year's playoff disappointment when they battle New York City FC in a season-opening match on Saturday. After posting a league-best 74 points in 2024, Inter Miami were eliminated in the playoffs by Atlanta United 3-2 on their home field. New York City FC placed sixth in the Eastern Conference last year with 50 points, posting an 11-8-12 mark. Inter Miami, which compiled 40 more points than it did in 2023, won the Eastern Conference by eight points over the second-place Columbus Crew.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami are listed at -180 (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while New York City FC are +425, while a draw would return +340 in the latest Inter Miami vs. New York City FC odds, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Inter Miami vs. New York City FC picks, check out SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible. In 2023, Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more.

He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer betting expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on Inter Miami vs. New York City FC and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine. Here are the betting lines and trends for New York City FC vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC 90-minute money line: Miami -180, New York +425, Draw +340

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC over/under: 3.5 goals

MIA: Had a plus-30 goals differential in MLS play last season



NYCFC: Scored 54 goals in 34 matches in 2024

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC picks: See picks at SportsLine

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC streaming: FuboTV (try for free)



Why you should back Inter Miami

The 37-year-old Messi turned around the franchise when he joined Inter Miami in August 2023. Last season, he scored 23 goals in 25 appearances, including 20 goals in 19 league matches. Since turning pro in 2003-04, Messi has scored 749 goals in 924 matches. The majority of those goals came as a member of Barcelona in La Liga, where he scored 672 goals in 778 career matches with the club.

Also powering the offense is forward Luis Suarez. Over the past three matches, all club friendlies, he has one goal and three assists. In a 5-0 club friendly win over Olimpia on Feb. 8, he had one goal and one assist. In 30 appearances last season for Miami, including 24 starts, he registered 21 goals and 10 assists on 84 shots with 50 on target. The 38-year-old veteran from Uruguay began his professional career in 2005, and has recorded 514 goals in 837 matches. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Why you should back New York City FC

New York City FC is another club trending up after improving by nine points from 2023 to 2024. Leading scorer Adrian Martinez returns after posting 17 goals and three assists in 30 appearances. The 26-year-old from Costa Rica has played professionally since 2015 and is also a member of the Costa Rican national team. For New York City FC, he has been dynamic at times, including three goals he scored on May 31, 2024. He came in as a substitute and scored a 10-minute hat trick in a 5-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Also providing offense is 25-year-old midfielder Santiago Rodriguez. In 36 appearances, all starts, he registered 13 goals and 10 assists on 98 shots, including 29 on target. He is entering his fourth season with New York City FC. The Uruguayan national player began his professional career in 2019 and has registered 32 goals in 166 appearances, including 24 in 128 league matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. New York City FC picks

Sutton has analyzed Inter Miami vs. New York City FC from every possible angle. He's found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the money line. He's only sharing it here.

So who wins Inter Miami vs. New York City FC on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Inter Miami vs. New York City FC have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues.