Falling down the Eastern Conference table, Inter Miami are still in search of their first win at the Nu Stadium as they welcome Michael Bradley's New York Red Bulls to town. It's a tough spot for the Herons to bounce back as the attack has struggled while Germán Berterame is still in search of his first MLS goal. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Julian Hall has been in the running for the Golden Boot, showing that a team doesn't have to spend millions in order to find a proven goalscorer.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls, odds

Date: Saturday, April 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Nu Stadium — Miami, Florida

Nu Stadium — Miami, Florida Live Stream: Apple TV

Apple TV Odds: Inter Miami -256; Draw +375; New York Red Bulls +600

But until Miami has someone to be their secondary scoring option alongside Lionel Messi, they'll be stuck in situations like this. Last season, it was Tadeo Allende who stepped up, but he'll miss this match with a hamstring injury as the rotating cast around Messi continues. If Sergio Reguilón isn't healthy enough to play, the dynamism that Miami needs to push the pace won't be there, and they'll have to rely on out-possessing the Red Bulls.

With talent in midfield, this is something that Miami can do, but that's where it all points back to needing Berterame to make things happen. If he's able to get off the mark for the Herons, this season is a very different story, but without that, this may be a tough season for the Herons to follow up on their MLS Cup triumph of last campaign. With high expectations, it's only a matter of time until the pressure gets to Javier Mascherano at the top of the team too, so something has to give.

Prediction

The draws will continue, as while Miami may have more star power than the New York Red Bulls, the youthful press will give the Herons issues as they make goals happen from Miami's mistakes. Score: Inter Miami 2, New York Red Bulls 2