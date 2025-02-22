It's a quick turnaround for Inter Miami, kicking off their season at home on Saturday against New York City FC. The kickoff of the match had to be pushed back from 2:30 p.m. after the Herons had their cup match Sporting Kansas City postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to weather. There may be rotation because even with the shift in time, Miami is entering on short rest and a long season is beginning.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Satruday, Feb. 22 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Satruday, Feb. 22 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -180; Draw +340; NYCFC +425

Inter Miami: There is no better time than now being in between matches for Inter Miami to test their depth. Javier Mascherano will still need to deal with injuries to Drake Callender and Jordi Alba but the Herons will be relatively healthy entering their season opener. Only being ahead by one goal in the tie versus Sporting Kansas City, Miami will need to focus a bit more on that upcoming match than they will here.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Oscar Ustari, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, Marcelo Weigandt, Robert Taylor, Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Fafa Picault, LionelMessi, Luis Suarez

NYCFC: Last season was a disappointment, but there's no bigger way to kick the season off on the right foot than facing Inter Miami. NYFFC had a relatively static offseason, only adding to the team via the draft and from minor moves, but they were able to make it into the playoffs last season and will look to build on that. Tayvon Gray's absence will force a bit of a shuffle to the starting XI.

NYCFC predicted XI: Matt Freese, Kevin O'Toole, JustinHaak, Thiago Martins, Mitja Ilenic, Keaton Parks, Andres Perea, Santi Rodriguez, Maxi Moralez, Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martinez

Prediction

Despite juggling competitions, the Herons will continue their unbeaten start to the new season by taking care of business at home. Pick: Inter Miami 2, NYCFC 1