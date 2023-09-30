Inter Miami CF face tremendous urgency down the stretch of the MLS regular season. On Saturday, the Herons will host New York City FC in the second match of the season between the clubs. NYCFC won the first battle, and Inter Miami is coming off a loss in the U.S. Open Cup final without Lionel Messi. NYCFC enters Saturday's showdown off a 3-0 victory over Toronto FC. Messi is considered a game-time decision for this matchup with an undisclosed injury.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are the +107 favorites (risk $100 to win $107) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Miami vs. NYCFC odds. NYCFC are the +240 underdogs, a draw is priced at +255, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any NYCFC vs. Inter Miami picks or MLS predictions, be sure to see what proven soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Inter Miami vs. NYCFC from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Miami vs. NYCFC:

Inter Miami vs. NYCFC money line: MIA +107, NYC +240, Draw +255

Inter Miami vs. NYCFC spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (+100)

Inter Miami vs. NYCFC over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Inter Miami

Uncertainty reigns with regard to Messi, who missed the U.S. Open Cup Final. Jordi Alba (hamstring) has been ruled out. However, Inter Miami have only two losses in 16 matches since Messi arrived, and the team has improved even when he is off the pitch. Inter Miami have only one loss in the last seven MLS matches, and the club has not lost an MLS home match since early June.

Messi is unbeaten in 12 appearances for Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals and generating eight assists. He is flanked by tremendous talent around him, including former MLS MVP Josef Martinez. Martinez scored in both the semifinal and final of the U.S. Open Cup and produced three goals during the club's Leagues Cup run. He also has six MLS goals this season, and Martinez provides a spark with or without Messi and Alba.

Why you should back NYCFC

While NYCFC have struggled on the road this season, the club is peaking at the right time. NYCFC enter on a six-game unbeaten streak, including five unbeaten matches in MLS play, and that includes impressive wins over Toronto FC and Orlando City in the last two matches. NYCFC throttled Toronto FC by a three-goal margin, and the win over Orlando City featured a 7-2 edge in shots on target.

NYCFC also won the first head-to-head meeting against Inter Miami earlier this season at Yankee Stadium, and NYCFC has strong resistance. The club is in the top four of the Eastern Conference in goals allowed (36), and opponents have only 23 assists against NYCFC this season. Inter Miami also isn't the same without either Messi or Alba, as the club struggled mightily in the U.S. Open Final.

How to make NYCFC vs. Inter Miami picks

Eimer has broken down the MLS match from every angle.

