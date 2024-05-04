Inter Miami and Lionel Messi host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in South Florida. The Herons enter the weekend in first place in the east with a 6-3-2 record and 21 points, while the visitors are in third with 17 points, boasting a 4-5-1 mark through 10 games.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Live stream: MLS Season Pass

Odds: Inter - 116; Draw +280; NYRB +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter: The loss to Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on April 10 forced the club to rethink things in terms of their season priority. It's now fully on the MLS season for now and it's noticeable how seriously they are taking it. Since that defeat, Inter have won their last three games and have scored at least three goals in each. Can they break down a NYRB defense allowing 1.0 goals per game? Expect Inter to at least put a couple away.

NYRB: A solid start to the campaign has them fully in the mix for a playoff spot, but there is a long way to go. The ability to ground out results, with just one of their first 10 games ending in a loss, means they are competing on both ends of the pitch and frustrating opponents. They'll gladly take a draw here, but they will need to look to counter a team that likes to push high.

Prediction

Messi gets on the scoresheet again as the Herons take all three points. Pick: Inter Miami 3, NYRB 1