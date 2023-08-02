After winning Group J, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in for a Florida derby as they host Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. After scoring three goals in his first two games with the Herons, Messi is showing that he can help lead the team to their first trophy as they enter the knockout stages of this revamped competition. But Orlando City are an MLS side that will put up a fight as they also have one of the better defenses in the league, led by Peruvian keeper Pedro Gallese.

Playing international soccer in South America, Gallese will be familiar with trying to stop Messi, but even familiarity may not be enough with Miami getting stronger by the day.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, August 2 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, August 2 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

Storylines

Inter Miami: While the match could come too soon for new signings Tomas Aviles and Facundo Farias to make their debuts, one player who could feature is left back Jordi Alba. In his pre-match press conference, Tata Martino didn't rule out Alba featuring, which could see him debuting from the bench. Another player to watch will be Robert Taylor. Also with three goals and one assist since Messi's arrival, he's a player who will need to keep up their form to stay in the starting lineup with the arrival of Farias.

Orlando City: Faced with the unenviable task of stopping Messi, Orlando will have a tough match, but they can score their own goals behind rookie striker Duncan McGuire. With 10 goals in all competitions, McGuire will give the Miami defense fits even though keeper Drake Callender has been having an excellent tournament so far. Orlando would like nothing better than to knock some sheen off Miami by moving on in the tournament. But they'll have to be wary of Messi and company, who can cut them apart in many different ways.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Prediction

Messi will keep scoring more than a goal per match as Inter Miami advances with a narrow victory. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Orlando City 1