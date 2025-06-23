After strong performances so far in the Club World Cup, all Inter Miami and Palmeiras need is a draw to ensure that both teams advance to the round of 16. Though, with the winner of this group facing the the runner up of Group B, there's a strong incentive to win the clash, just in case Paris Saint-Germain ends up winning their group.

The group winner also has a chance of facing the Parisians in the round of 16, which is when they can't come into this match thinking too much about permutations. Advancing and ensuring that they have all players available for the round of 16 is the goal, and everything else will come to fruition there.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, odds

Date : Monday, June 23 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 23 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: TBS | Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

TBS | Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Miami +450; Draw +137; Palmeiras +120

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Will Lionel Messi play?

In the lead up the match, Messi did take part in practice with his teammates but he experienced thigh discomfort during the Porto clash. With it being the third game in quick succession, it could be a chance for Javier Mascherano to only use Messi if he needs to, but considering how Palmieras have performed during the Club World Cup, it would be an easy way for Miami to lose, raising the chances that they don't make the round of 16.

Group A scenarios

Palmeiras advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Inter Miami

Loss to Inter Miami AND Al Ahly win over Porto OR Porto win over Al Ahly AND Palmeiras beat Porto on goal difference

Inter Miami advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Palmeiras

Loss to Palmeiras AND Porto win over Al Ahly OR Inter Miami beat Al Ahly on goal difference

Porto advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Al Ahly AND Palmeiras' loss to Inter Miami AND Porto beat Palmeiras on goal difference

Al Ahly advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Porto AND Inter Miami loss to Palmeiras AND Al Ahly beat Inter Miami on goal difference

Player to watch

Estavo, Palmeiras: The Chelsea-bound winger has been among the breakout youth players of this tournament. Winning player of the match honors in both matches in the tournament, he'll play a large role in how Palmieras attacks Miami in the clash and if he can get in behind the defense, it could be a long day for the Herons. Only 18, he has plenty of room for growth but that makes it even more impressive that he's having such an impact already.

Prediction

When staying healthy becomes one of the top priorities, this is a match that could start off quickly but then settle down into a slower pace, where they settle for a draw to close out the group stage. Pick: Inter Miami 1, Palmieras 1

