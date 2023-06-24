Saturday brings a jam-packed MLS slate with 14 games on the agenda. Subaru Park hosts one of the matches in Chester, Pa., with the Philadelphia Union hosting Inter Miami. Philadelphia sit in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings, while Miami are at the bottom of the table. However, Inter Miami won the first battle between the clubs earlier this year at home and the club is getting a huge boost in less than a month when Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut on July 21.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) in its latest Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami odds. Miami is a +700 underdog, a draw is priced at +370, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also was a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has broken down Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami:

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami money line: PHI -260, Draw +370, MIA +700

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami spread: PHI -1.5 (+105)

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Philadelphia

Philadelphia are the vastly superior club when it comes to overall performance this season. The Union have a +11 goal differential, No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, while Inter Miami have been out-scored by eight goals overall. Philadelphia are also in the top four of the Eastern Conference with 31 points, with Miami living in the basement of the table. Offensively, Philadelphia have 30 goals and 19 assists, putting pressure on opponents, and the Union have allowed only 19 goals to opponents.

The Union also have the advantage of playing at Subaru Park, where the club has six wins, two draws and only one loss this season. Philadelphia have a +12 goal differential in those nine home matches, while Inter Miami have only one win and seven losses on the road. Inter Miami have scored only four goals in eight matches away from home, and this should be a raucous atmosphere. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Miami

Though Inter Miami have struggled on the whole this season, the club did defeat Philadelphia in the first matchup earlier this year. Miami won by a 2-0 margin behind goals from Corentin Jean and Robert Taylor, with a shutout from goalkeeper Drake Callender. Inter Miami have a strongly above-average save percentage (74.2%) this season, and Callender leads all of MLS with 66 saves.

The club also has a veteran standout in Josef Martinez, who is a former MLS MVP and one of only a dozen players in league history to eclipse 100 career goals. Martinez scored in Miami's last match against New England and is an offensive force that can put pressure on Philadelphia's backline. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union picks

Sutton has analyzed this MLS match from every angle and he's locked in two confident best bets, one of which offers a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his MLS picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Sutton's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union, all from the expert who returned more than $2,000 on his 2022 soccer picks.