After starting off the group stage of the Club World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly, Inter Miami will be in for another tough test as they meet Porto. With every team in Group A drawing their opening matches, it wasn't a damaging draw for Lionel Messi and the Herons, but it does mean that it'll be critical for them to score and get a result.

Porto will think the same after being lucky to draw their own opening match with Palmeiras. This is a time for a bounce-back performance and seeing the chances that Miami conceded in their opening match will give Porto hope that they can find the back of the net.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Porto, odds

Date : Thursday, June 19 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 19 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT | Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

| Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Inter Miami +285; Draw +280; Porto -116

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Porto: Claudio Ramos, Martim Fernandes, Jose Pedro, Ivan Marcano, Alan Varela, Joao Mario, Fransisco Moura, Fabio Vieira, Samu Aghehowa, Gabri Veiga

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray, Marcelo Weigandt, Telasco Segovia, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende, Fafa Picault, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Player to watch

Samu Aghewhowa, Porto: Scoring 19 goals in his first season with Porto, Samu is someone who will be looked to constantly during the Club World Cup. Only 21, he's growing by the day and could be one of the breakout performers of the entire tournament. Looking at tape from Miami's opening game, Samu will have been licking his chops with the chances that the Herons conceded, and if he can take advantage of these, Porto will be able to get a win on the board.

Storyline to watch

Who wants to take control of Group A: With all the teams drawing their first match, this is a chance for someone to take charge in the group stage. Matchday two is when things get real in this tournament and both teams will leave everything on the pitch as it'll be hard to advance without a win here.

Prediction

With Samu finding form, Porto will get their first points on the board by defeating Miami. His brace will be enough to withstand a goal from Lionel Messi as the Herons will be staring elimination in the face on the final day of the group stage. Pick: Inter Miami 1, Porto 2

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.