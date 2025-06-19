Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face FC Porto in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash on Thursday. The Herons settled for a scoreless draw against Egyptian champions Al Ahly in their first match of the tournament, while Porto drew 0-0 Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 3 p.m. ET. Porto are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Porto odds, while Inter Miami are +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Inter Miami vs. Porto (odds subject to change):

Porto to win & Under 4.5 goals (+110)

Samu Omorodion Aghehowa to score (+105)

With both teams coming off of scoreless draws, Thursday's match is projected to be a low-scoring one. The expert adds that Porto's defense could limit Messi and Luis Suarez since they conceded 0.88 goals per game last season. Inter Miami goaltender Oscar Ustari came up big against Al Ahly, but Green thinks the attack on the Portuguese side can break through.

Porto to win and under 4.5 goals to be scored is listed at +130.

The striker scored 19 goals over 30 games in the 2024-25 season, and Green thinks he and teammate Rodrigo Mora can take advantage of the Heron's fatigued defense. This player prop is listed at +100.

