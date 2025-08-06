Inter Miami will face Pumas UNAM in what promises to be an exciting 2025 Leagues Cup match on Wednesday. Both teams are 1-1-0 heading into the third matchday of the competition, with Inter Miami most recently drawing 2-2 against Necaxa and Pumas winning 3-2 against Atlanta United. The Herons will be without superstar Lionel Messi, who sustained an injury on Matchday 2 and will be sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time.

Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Herons are -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM odds, while Pumas are the +240 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Pumas UNAM vs. Inter Miami picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say. New users at bet365 can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code:

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM on Wednesday:

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (-115)

Pumas UNAM +0.75 (-130)

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (-115)



The expert anticipates both teams will find the back of the net given the defensive holes on both sides of the pitch. The Herons have only kept two clean sheets since the beginning of June and haven't fared well without Messi in the lineup. Meanwhile, Pumas will have to play without veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who was sent off in the 11th minute against Atlanta United 3-2 on the second matchday.

BTTS and over 2.5 total goals scored is listed at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Sign up at FanDuel here.

Pumas UNAM +0.75 (-130)

Green is anticipating "an entertaining game between two strong teams" since both sides are unbeaten in Leagues Cup play heading into Wednesday's game. "The midfield battle looks intriguing, with Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul going up against Pedro Vite, Adalberto Carrasquilla and José Caicedo. Busquets and De Paul are vastly experienced, but Pumas are younger and more energetic, and they could be very competitive in this game after impressing against Orlando City and Atlanta United."

This bet is listed at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 using the latest DraftKings promo code. Place your bet at DraftKings here:

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, August 6?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.