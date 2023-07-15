St. Louis City SC attempt to get back in the win column when they host Inter Miami CF for a Major League Soccer matchup on Saturday. St. Louis (12-2-8), who sit atop the Western Conference standings, had their three-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday's 3-0 loss at reigning MLS champion LAFC. Miami (5-3-13) are in the midst of a 10-game winless stretch that has landed them in last place in the Eastern Conference, though they are getting a huge boost shortly with Lionel Messi potentially debuting on July 21.

Kickoff at CityPark is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. St. Louis are the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest St. Louis vs. Inter Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Inter Miami are +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines for Inter Miami vs. St. Louis:

Inter Miami vs. St. Louis money line: St. Louis -175, Miami +450, Draw +310

Inter Miami vs. St. Louis over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. St. Louis spread: St. Louis -0.5 (-180)

STL: St. Louis are 7-0-0 when scoring multiple goals at home

MIA: Miami have lost all three road matches against expansion teams in franchise history

Why you should back St. Louis

St. Louis are one of the highest-scoring teams in MLS this season as they lead the West and rank third overall with 40 goals. The club's top producer is forward Nicholas Gioacchini, who has netted eight tallies in 22 matches. Prior to his current four-game drought, the 22-year-old converted in three consecutive contests and five of his previous seven.

The team was shut out for the first time in seven games on Wednesday but welcomed back Eduard Lowen, who had been sidelined for five matches with a quadriceps injury. Despite missing time, the 26-year-old German midfielder is tied for second on the club with five tallies and leads St. Louis with six assists. Winger Jared Stroud also has been a solid offensive contributor this year, registering four goals and four assists in 19 contests. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Even though they've struggled, Miami have been converting with regularity of late. The club has scored in six consecutive matches and 11 of its last 13 after a stretch during which it was shut out five times in six fixtures. Miami have battled to three straight draws, including a 2-2 outing against D.C. United on July 8 in which midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and defender Noah Allen each recorded his first MLS goal.

Miami are led offensively by Josef Martinez, who has netted six tallies in 19 matches. The 30-year-old Venezuelan striker has been hot of late, converting in three of his last five contests. Forward Leonardo Campana has registered four goals and a pair of assists while midfielder Robert Taylor has notched two and four, respectively. See which team to back here.

