Inter Miami will face Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2024 Leagues Cup, when Tigres secured a 2-1 victory. More recently, the Liga MX side has won three of its last five matches across all competitions, including wins against MLS clubs San Diego FC and the Houston Dynamo. The Herons have won four of their last five matches overall, including all three of their Leagues Cup games.

Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Miami is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Herons are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Miami vs. Tigres UANL odds, while Tigres are +160 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +295, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Lionel Messi scored a goal in his last outing and is listed at -110 as an anytime goal-scorer on Wednesday. Before locking in any Tigres UANL vs. Inter Miami picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could be way up.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Tigres UANL on Wednesday:

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals (-135)

Tigres UANL Over 1.5 total team goals (+105)

"Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals has hit in all three matches during this competition for both clubs, a trend I'm willing to back again on Wednesday," Sutton said. "Inter Miami's backline has conceded at least one goal in five consecutive games across all competitions, and they gave up seven or more shots on target in two of their three group stage games."



This bet is priced at -130 odds at DraftKings.

Sutton notes that Tigres have played very well against MLS teams in this competition. The Liga MX club defeated the Houston Dynamo 4-1 to kick off the Leagues Cup, and then beat San Diego FC 2-1. Tigres also recently defeated league opponent Puebla 7-0, and have controlled possession in three straight matches across all competitions.



This bet is priced at +105 at DraftKings.

