Inter Miami will need another comeback to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup final after losing the first leg 2-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. For Miami's star studded cast, this is a tournament that they expect to win and getting knocked out at this stage would go down as a disappointment, but Jesper Sorensen has had his Whitecaps well prepared for the task at hand.

The Herons have been here before, after losing the first leg of the quarter finals to Los Angeles FC before storming back to advance on a 3-2 aggregate victory, but this Vancouver team doesn't seem like they'll collapse in the same way that LAFC did. Miami will need to find a way to win the midfield battle and get Luis Suarez going because this is a competition that could be too much for Lionel Messi alone to win.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 30 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 30 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Inter Miami -205; Draw +280; Vancouver Whitecaps +420

First leg recap

Once Brian White's header went past Miami keeper Oscar Ustari in the 24th minute of play, the Vancouver Whitecaps kept their feet down to continue pushing Miami with every possession that they had in front of a record crowd at BC Place. Miami may have held the lion's share of possession, but Vancouver was dictating what they could do with it. Late in the match, Vancouver was able to secure an insurance goal via Sebastian Berhalter that puts the match in a precarious balance since the Herons couldn't find an elusive away goal.

What's at stake

This is arguably the biggest game in the history of both teams. Neither has ever been in a Champions Cup final, so no matter what, history will be made in Fort Lauderdale. For Miami, while they did win the Leagues Cup in Messi's debut season, they still need more silverware to show that this has been a success. Ahead of the first leg, head coach Javier Mascherano emphasized the importance of the tie, and now being behind, it's just as critical.

Call it What You Want: A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. Catch the show YouTube live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Herons were expected to win everything in their path with Messi and friends but regular season success hasn't been matched by success in cup competitions or the playoffs. They fell at this stage last season to the Columbus Crew and doing so yet again after moving on from important depth players like Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana, and Julian Gressel, will raise questions about whether the roster construction is appropriate to compete on all fronts.

Will Luis Suarez start scoring?

Last season, Inter Miami was the Messi and Luis Suarez show and so far that hasn't been the case. Suarez has now gone six consecutive games without being involved in a goal for the Herons and eight games without scoring one. At the beginning of the season, when Tadeo Allende was running hot and Suarez could play creator, that was fine, but now that more tape is coming out on Miami's new players, they need more from the 38-year-old. After moving on from Campana, there isn't a proven backup to rotate in at the nine, leaving Miami quite vulnerable.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Marcelo Weigandt, Tadeo Allende, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Vancouver Whitecaps: Yohei Takaoka, Edier Ocampo,Tristan Blackmon,Ranko Veselinovic, Tate Johnson, Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas, Pedro Vite, Daniel Rios, Brian White, Ali Ahmed

Player to watch

Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver Whitecaps: Berhalter was everywhere in the first leg of play and got his efforts rewarded with a goal. His awareness was on full display as he had no issues diving in to nick the ball off of Messi's feet in the box and made sure to leave it all on the pitch. This has been a breakout season for Berhalter with him registering three goals and an assist in all competitions this season. As he gains more experience, he has been able to pick better spots to crash the box and it's something that keeps the Whitecaps ticking over. Along with Vite and Cubas deep, the Whitecaps have been able to develop a formidable midfield, and Berhalter is at the center of it all.

Storyline to watch

Will history repeat itself?: Vancouver can't feel like the job is done by any means. Even an away goal wasn't enough to keep LAFC from falling to the Herons. Vancouver will aim to get an early goal, but they'll have to prepare for an onslaught of pressure from Miami from start to finish. Takaoka will need to be on his toes in net because a storm is coming in Fort Lauderdale. It's still a tough deficit for Miami to overcome, but if anyone can do it, it's the Herons.

Prediction

Brian White will find the back of the net again for the Whitecaps, forcing Miami to need to score four goals if they want to advance. The Herons will come close to doing that but it's a task that's just too tall for them to overcome in the end, as another disappointing cup performance is added to their resume. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.