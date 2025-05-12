Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was critical of Minnesota United after the Loons' 4-1 win over the Herons on Saturday, accusing the opponents of being disrespectful for their comments both before and following the match.

Minnesota, who currently sit second in MLS' Western Conference, collected a commanding win over Miami, who are fourth in the East, thanks to goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich, Robin Lod and an own goal from Marcelo Weigandt. Lionel Messi scored Miami's lone goal in the 48th minute, but Miami had already conceded twice by then.

Beckham commented on two of Minnesota's Instagram posts on Saturday, the first of which highlighted that the Loons had one more point than the Herons after the game. The caption of the post read "Pinky Phony Club," a reference to the 2020 song "Pink Pony Club" by singer-songwriter Chappell Roan.

The ex-England international was not pleased with the post, telling Minnesota to "show a little respect" and to "be elegant in triumph."

He also took issue with a subsequent post focused on the supporters group's tifo at the start of the game. The banner read, "History over hype" and "culture over cash" with a caption that read "49 years and counting," a reference to the history of soccer in the state. The Minnesota Kicks played in the North American Soccer League from 1976 to 1977, while this current iteration of Minnesota United can be traced back to 2010, when the Minnesota Stars were founded and later spent several seasons in the NASL before becoming an MLS expansion team for the 2017 season.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, were founded in 2018, four years after MLS awarded expansion rights to a Miami-based ownership group in 2014 and began play in 2020.

Beckham responded to the message in the tifo with a comment on Minnesota's Instagram post, writing "respect over everything."

Inter Miami return to play on Wednesday against the San Jose Earthquakes, while Minnesota United take on the Houston Dynamo on the same day.