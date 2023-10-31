Lionel Messi is certainly going to go down as one of the greatest players in soccer history. On Monday, the 36-year-old captured his eighth Ballon d'Or as the sport's top player, and he even managed to pay tribute to another all-time great in the process.

After Messi won the Ballon d'Or, adidas Football tweeted an image of the Argentine star wearing eight gold rings to pay tribute to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who famously posed with his 11 championship rings in one of his most iconic photos.

Messi has certainly drawn some appreciation from the NBA world since his arrival in Miami. In fact, Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler had some high praise for the Inter Miami star.

"A lot of good," Butler told ESPN when he asked about Messi's impact on the city of Miami. "Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways."

Messi is wrapping up his first season in the MLS and has already made quite the impact.