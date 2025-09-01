Luis Suarez's reputation has taken another massive hit. The controversial striker, known for losing his cool just as much as he is for scoring world-class goals, was seen spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member on Sunday night after Inter Miami's 3-0 loss in the Leagues Cup final.

The match ended with players getting into a fight near midfield, and Suarez was in the middle of it. Players could be seen grabbing opponents by the neck, punching, pulling them to the ground and more.

Suarez was then seen approaching a member of the Sounders staff, getting in his face as his goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari, aimed to cool things down. But Suarez could not be contained, as he put his face close to the man's and then spat at him, appearing to hit him in the side of his face.

Suarez, a former international with Uruguay and superstar with Barcelona and Liverpool, among other clubs, has been charged with biting players in the past and was found guilty by the English FA and banned eight matches for racist comments, among other incidents.

Major League Soccer has yet to comment, but a long ban could be coming for the striker.

As for the game, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's Leagues Cup dreams came to an end. Osaze De Rosario scored the winning goal in the 26th minute before the Sounders scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the game.