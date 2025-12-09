Inter Milan will host Liverpool for Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Italian giants are second in Serie A this season and were also runners-up in the UCL last season. Meanwhile, Liverpool is a surprising ninth in the English Premier League after winning the title last season. Inter Milan is currently fourth in the UCL table with 12 points, while Liverpool is 13th with nine points. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Liverpool odds list the hosts as +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Liverpool listed as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Liverpool

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool date: Tuesday, Dec. 9

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are his best bets for Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, along with his analysis of the game:

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan picks, prediction

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (-110)

Inter Milan to win (+110)

"After a slow start to the season, the Nerazzurri are now surging with momentum. They've won four of their last five Serie A games, and a 4-0 victory over in-form Como carried them to the top of the table on Saturday," Green said. "New manager Christian Chivu has kept Inzaghi's system in place, ensuring continuity, and Inter look like a well-oiled machine. The likes of Martínez and Thuram should cause all sorts of problems for Liverpool's struggling defenders, while Dimarco and Dumfries could run riot on the wings."

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (-110)

Even with Liverpool in poor form, both of these squads are loaded with attack-oriented players, and the Reds did score three while conceding three on Saturday against Leeds. Meanwhile, Inter Milan have scored nine goals in their last two matches and haven't been held scoreless yet this season in the UCL. Green says that he expects Inter Milan to concede a goal at some point but that they'd ultimately outgun Liverpool at San Siro this week.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

