Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku each scored twice as Inter Milan crushed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 on Monday in the Europa League semifinal. The Italian side now faces Sevilla on Friday in the final with a major continental trophy on the line. It was complete domination from Antonio Conte's side, as the club scored four times in the second half to blow the doors off the Ukrainian side.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Inter Milan ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Samir Handanovic Didn't have a lot to do, really. Was good on crosses and didn't make any big mistakes. Fortunate save early in the second half. 6 (DEF) Alessandro Bastoni Held his own well and covered space that was left by Ashley Young getting forward. 6 (DEF) Stefan de Vrij Commanded the middle of the back three well. His passing out of the back was sharp. Did let Moraes head free on goal in second and got lucky. 5 (DEF) Diego Godin Still an aerial warrior. Took his tackles well and wasn't overly aggressive. 7 (DEF) Ashley Young Didn't offer a whole lot, but he was quick to get the ball into space and was solid overall. Taken off in second half. 5 (DEF) Danilo D'Ambrosio A fantastic header to put his team up 2-0 in the second half, and that was the nail in the coffin. He was also strong defensively and got forward well. 7 (MID) Robert Gagliardini Sharp throughout. Put in a shift filled with energy and fine passing. Didn't try to do too much and really showed fine teamwork. 7 (MID) Marcelo Brozovic Retreated to pick up the ball and connected well with pretty much everybody. A fine job to keep the ball moving into space. His stellar corner kick cross led to the second goal. 8 (MID) Nicolo Barella Great assist on Lautaro's goal by recovering the ball, making a great move to the outside and delivering a brilliant cross. 7 (FWD) Lautaro Martinez His amazing header goal set the tone 19 minutes in. He finished two goals and an awfully nifty assist to Lukaku. 9 (FWD) Romelu Lukaku Scored two goals with absolutely superb finishes, including a nutmeg. He was a good decoy on that first goal as well. 9 (SUB 1) Cristiano Biraghi Came in for Young to solidify the defense, but he didn't have anything to do. 6 (SUB 2) Victor Moses Late sub that got 10 minutes of action. N/A (SUB 3) Christian Eriksen Another late sub that never got his chance. N/A (SUB 4) Sebastiano Esposito Time-wasting substitute. N/A (SUB 5) Stefano Sensi Late sub who saw five minutes on the pitch. N/A (Manager) Antonio Conte Through to the Europa League final and on a high note. They'll enter as the favorites, and Conte had his team lined up perfectly here. A bit more reserved for Sevilla? 9

Shakhtar Donetsk ratings