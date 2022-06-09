Inter Milan met with the agent of Paulo Dybala for the first time on Wednesday at the club's HQ and made a first offer to the player of around €5 to 5.5 million per year, as Sky Italy reported. Inter are by far the most active Italian club right now in the transfer window. In addition to Dybala, the club met with several agents this week and will push to make some early signings before the end of the month, but the top priority is the Argentine striker, who will be out of contract with Juventus at the end of the month. Inter's CEO Beppe Marotta knows Dybala well from their time at Juventus together, so, while there is still some distance between the two sides, they will talk again soon as their is optimism around their ability find an agreement for the next four years.

That means that Simone Inzaghi might have the duo of Lautaro Martinez and Dybala to deploy next season, but that might not be all as Romelu Lukaku is still pushing to be back in Milan next year. Chelsea are open to the idea of a loan deal to Inter, as is the player, but it won't be easy to find the right financial structure to satisfy the English club. Lukaku is ready to reduce his salary to make the deal happen, but Inter will still need to find an agreement with Chelsea.

All these possible incoming signings mean Inter will probably have to sell one key player. At the moment no one is clamoring to leave the club but there are some interests that need to be taken into account. Paris Saint-Germain asked for information about defender Milan Skriniar but the Italian club values the player too highly for the French side to try and prize him away as things stand. Tottenham and Antonio Conte are very much interested in Alessandro Bastoni, but the played and his agent, Tulio Tinti, have both said that his desire would be to stay at the club. After meeting with the club on Wednesday, Tullio Tinti said that he will "definitely stay" this summer. If something changes and one of the two defenders leaves this summer, Inter will look to add Torino center-back Bremer who has already been approached by Inter over the past weeks.

Inter need also to make some minor signings considering that players such as Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi will leave the club in the summer. Empoli's Kristjan Asllani and Cagliari's Raoul Bellanova are two targets on that front. At the same time the club will extend the contract of coach Simone Inzaghi for a further season until 2024. After winning the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season, the former Lazio manager, will try to bring back the club to win the Scudetto after losing to AC Milan last season.