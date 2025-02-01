The stage is set for one of the most heated battles in Serie A as Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan face Christian Pulisic and AC Milan Sunday on Paramount+. Inter head into Sunday's Milan Derby sitting second in the league table, while their hometown rivals sit seventh in the standings. The Nerazzurri have lost just one match in league play, but were upset by the Rossoneri 3-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana final on Jan. 6. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium is set for noon ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. AC Milan odds list Inter as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan time: Noon ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Before tuning into Sunday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

In 2023, Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

For the Milan Derby, Sutton is backing Inter to win for a -115 payout. The expert acknowledges that AC Milan were victorious when these teams square off in early January, and he believes Inter will be looking for payback at the San Siro on Sunday. The Nerazzurri are also coming off of a 3-0 victory against Monaco in Champions League play, so their confidence should be high.

Martinez scored a hat trick in that UCL match, and he has nine goals and three assists in league play this year. The Rossoneri have conceded two goals in three of their last four domestic matches, so Martinez and the red-hot Inter offense are expected to find the back of the net on Sunday.

