Inter Milan will face AC Milan on Sunday for the 178th Derby della Madonnina. The Nerazzurri need to win this game if they still want to have even a little chance to be involved in the title race, considering that Inter are currently second in the table, thirteen points behind Napoli. AC Milan are coming off of a very difficult month as the Rossoneri conceded 18 goals in seven matches. In the last two games, AC Milan lost 4-0 against Lazio before a 5-2 defeat at home against Sassuolo last Sunday. Those two defeats put more pressure on the position of coach Stefano Pioli, who is now supported by the club but definitely needs to find a way to bring the team back together as soon as possible. The Milan derby has a new added meaning since last season when AC Milan won the Scudetto with the last match of the year, managing to beat city rivals for the title after an incredible and surprising run that started one year ago when Oliver Giroud's brace against shaped history. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information



Date : Sunday, Feb. 5 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 5 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro-- Milan, Italy

: San Siro-- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter Milan -103; Draw +245; AC Milan +280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Inter Milan have conceded five goals at home this season, the same number as Roma . No team has conceded fewer than the Nerazzurri and Giallorossi in Serie A. Furthermore, Inzaghi's men have collected 24 points in home games, only Napoli have collected more (28).



. No team has conceded fewer than the Nerazzurri and Giallorossi in Serie A. Furthermore, Inzaghi's men have collected 24 points in home games, only Napoli have collected more (28). The Nerazzurri are in better shape compared to their city rivals, especially since they won 3-0 in the last Derby della Madonnina on Jan. 18. in the Supercoppa Italiana. That match led Simone Inzaghi to win his third trophy since he was appointed in the summer of 2021. However, even if he won two Supercoppas and one Coppa Italia, he missed the chance to win the Scudetto the past season and also lost the last two Serie A Derby della Madonninas.



Defender Milan Skriniar might start the match and play for the first time in front of his fans after he signed a pre-agreement with Paris Saint Germain for the summer. It will be interesting to see how the stadium will react in such important game towards the player.



CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Prediction



AC Milan can't lose another game after conceding nine goals in the last two Serie A games. However, Inter Milan are in a good form right now. Pick: Inter Milan 2, AC Milan 2