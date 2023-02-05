Another edition of the Milan Derby will dominate the Italian Serie A schedule this weekend as Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan host Rafael Leao and AC Milan Sunday on Paramount+. These teams are on two different paths right now, with Inter undefeated in six of their last seven Serie A games and AC Milan going winless in six across all competition. The Nerazzurri enter Sunday's showdown following a 1-0 win against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia while the Rossoneri most recently fell 5-2 to Sassuolo in league play. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try FREE for one week.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Inter Milan vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -103 favorites (risk $103 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, February 5

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Inter on the money line for a -103 payout. The home team recently defeated their hometown rival 3-0 in the Italian Supercoppa final, and the expert thinks that is a good indication of how this edition of the Milan Derby will go. Inter's offense is on fire having scored 40 goals on the season, the second-most in the league. Martinez has been at the forefront of Inter's offense since returning from a World Cup victory with Argentina, scoring four goals over his last four league games including a pair in last weekend's 2-1 win against Cremonese.



Meanwhile, AC Milan's recent struggles on the back end have pushed them down the standings. The defending league champions have also given up two or more goals over their last four games across all competition, conceding 14 total over that span.

"The Milan Derby can often be tough to predict, but I'm backing the team that's in much better form heading into this clash," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

