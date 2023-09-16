The Italian Serie A season resumes with one of the biggest rivalries in the league as Inter Milan faces AC Milan on Saturday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri and Rossoneri are the only two teams in the league to have perfect 3-0-0 records to start the 2023-24 season. AC Milan secured a 2-1 road win against Roma in their last outing, while Inter last defeated Fiorentina 4-0 on Sept. 3. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for Noon ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. AC Milan odds list Inter as the +114 favorites (risk $100 to win $114) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Inter on the moneyline for a +114 payout. Inter have clean-sheeted their hometown rival in four straight matches across all competition and have defeated them in five of their last six. The Nerazzurri have also shut out their first three opponents to kick off their 2023-24 campaign, and the expert expects them to do the same on Saturday.

Sutton also notes that AC Milan will be thinner on defense this time out since Fikayo Tomori received a red card in the win against Roma, which ups Inter's chances of securing all three points in this match. Stream the game here.

