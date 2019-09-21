Inter Milan vs. AC Milan score: Lukaku shines as Conte's men win Derby della Madonnina

Inter Milan beat rival AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday 2-0 to stay atop the Serie A table in a match Antonio Conte's boys could have won by a much bigger scoreline. Inter was denied by the post three times and had a couple golden chances stopped by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but it was all Inter as AC Milan could do next to nothing in attack. Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku got the goals as Milan fell to 2-0-3 on the season with the loss after producing just one shot on goal. You can watch select Serie A matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

These teams are far apart

I'm not saying the Inter Milan project is on fire -- after all, this is Conte's first season there and the team did just draw Slavia Prague at home in the Champions League -- but Inter is in a good spot moving forward. And if I think these teams are far apart, just imagine what I think about this Milan project.

Inter outclassed AC Milan for most of the match, had seven shots on frame to their one, and the team just looked like it was on the same page with crisp passing, an understanding of when to switch the field and more. In Inter, you have a team that has a chance to push Juventus and Napoli, and in AC Milan you have a team that you just have to wonder if they can sniff the top four. They've missed big on signings over the last few years and have to get these guys to buy in, because right now they are just awful.

Romelu Lukaku continues to shine bright

He may have been the punchline in a lot of jokes while at Manchester United, but there is no denying what kind of player Lukaku is if he's in the right situation. He continued his hot start to the season in this one, getting the second goal in the second half to put this one away with what was a brilliant header. That goal came after Brozovic had a low shot deflect off a defender and find the net early in the second half. Take a look at Lukaku's goal:

Romelu Lukaku scores in his Milan derby debut -- his third goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/hxm25DiuaU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 21, 2019

But that's not all he did. He held his ground well with his big frame, holding up the ball, while also using his strength to win the ball back a couple times. He looks happy at Inter and is delivering the goals in what's been a near-perfect start to his career in Italy

Diego Godin completely changes this Inter team

Diego Godin is still one of the world's best defenders, and Inter got him on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid in what's an awesome piece of business. He looks like his normal, dominant self, jumping and winning every ball that comes his way and showing that experience of knowing when to go for the ball and when to push an attacker a certain way with the angle of his approach.

If he can stay healthy, he's so good that he can be the difference in a handful of matches that could help this team's title aspirations grow.

He's also good for a handful of header goals at opportune times. He may be 33 years old, but he's still got plenty left to give.