Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: Serie A live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, lwatch online

The first Milan derby of the season is on Saturday as red-hot Inter takes on AC Milan. It is Matchday 4 action with Inter in first place with a perfect 3-0-0 record and just one goal conceded under Antonio Conte. Meanwhile, Milan is 20-1 but has scored just two goals in three games, conceding only once.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Date : Saturday, Sept. 21



: Saturday, Sept. 21 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy



: San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV channel : 2:45 p.m.



: 2:45 p.m. Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Inter Milan: The story of Serie A early on. Romelu Lukaku looks comfortable, and there is just a renewed energy that is refreshing as can be to see. Inter is one of Italy's biggest teams but has underachieved for several years. Winning here would help them turn the corner.

AC Milan: Last season, this team's attack was solid but the defense was not. This season, it's been the opposite. Failing to be consistent at both ends of the pitch is concerning for a team that has so much potential. Against a talented Inter defense, they'll need to be more accurate in passing in the final third, failing to create chances when they play so sloppy.

Prediction

Lukaku gets the winner as Inter's perfect start continues.

Pick: Inter Milan 2, AC Milan 0