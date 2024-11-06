Two of the toughest teams in Europe are set to square off as Inter Milan host Arsenal in a UEFA Champions League battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri are one point out of first place in the Serie A table with a 7-3-1 record, and they are 2-1-0 to kick off UCL play. Arsenal have been bumped to fifth in the Premier League table after going winless over their last three league matches, although the Gunners have done much better in tournament play and are also 2-1-0 through three UCL games. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Arsenal odds list the hosts as the +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Arsenal as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal date: Wednesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Arsenal vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, Eimer is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. The expert notes that both teams have been playing very defensively in tournament play despite having proven goal-scorers like Kai Havertz and Lautaro Martinez. In fact, neither team has allowed a goal through three UCL matches.



Additionally, the Gunners have been clean-sheeted in two of their last three domestic matchups, including a 1-0 loss to Newcastle their last time out. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is good at getting positive results when his team is playing in a tough environment on the road, so Eimer anticipates a low-scoring game.



"I'm expecting this to be an incredibly cagey affair, with neither team wanting to make that first critical error," Eimer told SportsLine. "If this match ended nil-nil, I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest."

