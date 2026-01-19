Two European heavyweights meet in the UEFA Champions League group stage when Inter Milan face off against Arsenal. The Serie A side actually beat the Gunners 1-0 in the group stage of this competition last year but both advanced to the knockout phase. Arsenal were eliminated by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain, who completed their run with a dominant 5-0 showing over Inter Milan in the Champions League final. Inter are at the top of the Serie A table ahead of domestic rivals AC Milan, while Arsenal are primed to win their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arsenal are slight +155 road favorites (wager $100 to win $155) while the hosts are +170 (wager $100 to win $170) in the latest Inter Milan vs. Arsenal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +250 and the total is 2.5 (Over -110, Under -120). Before you make your wagers for Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for this Champions League match.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Inter Milan vs. Arsenal on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal best bets

Inter Milan draw no bet (+100): 1u

Under 2.5 goals (-111): 0.5u

Arsenal will try to maintain their 100% winning record when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Gunners are top of the Champions League table after winning all six of their games so far this season. They've already beaten the likes of Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid, so the sportsbooks now make Arsenal the +400 favorite to win the Champions League. It's easy to see why, as they've scored 2.83 goals per game. The defense has also been rock-solid, conceding just one goal in six matches. Mikel Arteta's men are on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, so they're surging with momentum right now.

However, this is a game they can afford to lose. The Gunners are highly likely to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 16, even if they lose their final two group stage matches. As such, Arteta may decide to rest a few key players, as he'll have one eye on their upcoming Premier League clash with Man United. That could open the door for Inter to secure a crucial win on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri are also in fine form right now, and they'll be highly motivated for this match.

Can Inter return to winning ways?

Inter made a blistering start to the Champions League group stage. They beat Ajax 2-0, Slavia Prague 3-0, Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 and Kairat 2-1. That left them with a maximum return of 12 points from four matches. However, they've since lost back-to-back games against Atlético Madrid and Liverpool, so their situation now looks more precarious. Only the top eight teams qualify automatically for the Round of 16. The teams that finish ninth through 24 th go into a series of playoffs, and only half of them will qualify for the Round of 16. Securing a top-eight finish is every elite team's target. Not only does it guarantee them a place in the next round, but it also saves them from having to play two extra games in mid-February.

Inter are currently sixth, but they're level on points with the three teams below them: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Liverpool. Dortmund and Spurs are a point behind Inter, while Newcastle, Chelsea, Sporting, and Barcelona are two points behind them. That's a pretty formidable chasing pack, so Inter can ill afford to lose against Arsenal on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri moved six points clear of their rivals at the top of the Serie A table after beating Udinese on Saturday. Star striker Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal of the game, taking his tally to 19 for the season. They've picked up four wins and a draw from their last five league matches. That run has seen them pull clear of their title rivals, and they're now the -333 favorites to win the Scudetto. That should boost the players' confidence as they prepare to host Arsenal.

Fatigue is a concern for Arsenal

Arsenal are all but certain to finish inside the top eight. They're six points clear of Inter, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Liverpool, with just two games remaining. The Gunners will face Inter at the San Siro on Tuesday before hosting Kazakh minnows Kairat in London on Jan. 28. If they lose to Inter and beat Kairat, they'll finish top of the table. For that reason, Arsenal's players may lack motivation on Tuesday. This will be their fourth consecutive away game, and the players look exhausted.

They beat Portsmouth 4-1 on Jan. 11 before beating Chelsea 3-2 in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg three days later. Arsenal could only draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as their forwards looked tired. That result left them seven points clear of title rivals Man City at the top of the Premier League table. That's a pretty big cushion, but the Gunners can't afford to be complacent as they bid to end their 22-year title drought. They're preparing for a huge clash with a resurgent Man United on Sunday, so Arteta may decide to give a few players a breather.

Midfielders Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard have played a lot of games recently, as has defensive lynchpin Gabriel Magalhães. They may be benched for this game, as there's no need to risk them when qualification for the Round of 16 is already pretty much sewn up. That could give Inter a chance of securing an upset. It's worth remembering that the Nerazzurri beat Arsenal 1-0 at the San Siro last season. That was the only game that Arsenal lost in the Champions League group stage. Inter also have the best home record in Serie A this season. They look solid in defense right now, with just three goals conceded in their past six matches, and they could grind out a result against this fatigued Arsenal team.