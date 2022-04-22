This match marks Jose Mourinho's first return to San Siro against Inter Milan in a Serie A game although AS Roma played there last February against the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. It will definitely be an emotional clash for the Portuguese coach who took charge of Inter for 76 Serie A games between 2008 and 2010, averaging 2.2 points per game and most importantly won the treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League) during the 2009/2010 season. However, this game is hugely important for both sides and there won't be space for memories.

Date: Saturday, Apr. 23 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -165; Draw +305; AS Roma +440 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Inter Milan: After winning three consecutive matches in Serie A and reaching the Coppa Italia final after beating AC Milan 3-0, the Nerazzurri are now expected to be the leading candidates to win the Scudetto. Inter have not lost against Roma in Serie A at the Meazza since February 2017, a 3-1 victory with Radja Nainggolan netting his only Serie A brace in that game, and have had three draws and a Nerazzurri win since then. Inter average 32 touches in the opposition box per game this season, most in Serie A. Also, 70% of their shots come from inside the box, the highest rate in the league. Lautaro Martinez (15) and Edin Džeko (13) rank tied for fourth and seventh respectively in Serie A goals this season.

AS Roma: Jose Mourinho's side will play to win because they need the points for the battle for Europa League and fifth place. Roma are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches with seven wins and have allowed just three goals in their last seven matches. Lorenzo Pellegrini ranks 2nd in Serie A averaging 2.4 chances created per game this season. He also ranks 6th in Serie A averaging 3.1 shots per game. Following his last-minute equalizer against Napoli, Stephan El Shaarawy could score in back-to-back Serie A games for the first time since January 2019 and the former AC Milan player has scored three goals against Inter in the top-flight, all at the Meazza Stadium in the first half.

Inter Milan are the favorites considering how they are performing and their recent matches but AS Roma won't be an easy side to beat this time. PICK: Inter Milan 2, AS Roma 1